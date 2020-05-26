Hermiston Public Library Partially Reopens

HERMISTON, OR -- The Hermiston Public Library began accepting returns of their library materials today. You can drop off your returns between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To return the borrowed materials, they ask you drop your items at the rear of the library into their labeled receptacles, by the garbage cans. They are under the eaves of the building near the bench. The drive up stainless steel drop will not be used, for now. This will allow the library staff to safely receive and quarantine your returned items.
Library staff will begin accepting phone in requests and online holds this Friday, May 29th. On June 1st, they will begin offering curbside service for the checkout of library materials.
At this time, the library has not set a date for the public to come in to the library. All library programming will continue via electronic means throughout the summer. You can give them a call at (541) 567-2882 for more information.