TRI-CITIES, WA - Today is National BRAVE Day: a day to honor women who lift each other up and make each other brave.
Women with different life experiences and backgrounds can come together across generations to support one another today and everyday. It all starts with having the conversation.
Reka Robinson, The Single Girls Life Coach and Motivational Speaker from the Tri-Cities, joined Madeline Carter on Wake Up Northwest to talk about ways to support and empower women in the community to be brave.
Reka says there are 3 things women can do today to lift each other up:
- Listen to each other and ask, "How can I help?"
- Ask if it's okay to offer advice before just offering advice
- Join networking groups