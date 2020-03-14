TRI-CITIES, WA - As schools statewide prepare to close during the coronavirus outbreak, now's the time to have an important conversation with your kids.
Regardless of your child's age, he or she may feel upset or have strong emotions about the current public health crisis. It's essential to make sure kids understand what the coronavirus is and how to cope with their feelings surrounding it.
In the video above, Valerie Kirk, Owner and Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Canyon Lakes Counseling, shares her advice on how to talk to kids about the coronavirus.