RICHLAND, WA - A Walla Walla business owner is bringing some of Bing Crosby's most famous holiday tunes to the Tri-Cities.
Howard Crosby, nephew of world-famous singer, actor and comedian Bing Crosby, performs tonight in A Celtic Christmas Concert, presented by WSU Tri-Cities.
Crosby and Irish band, Affiniti, will entertain audience members with a selection of Celtic holiday music.
The show is Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are still available for $25 online and $30 at the door. WSU Tri-Cities and CBC students receive one free ticket each with valid student ID. Youth under age 18 get in free if accompanied by a general admission ticketholder.
For more information, visit the WSU Tri-Cities website.
