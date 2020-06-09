KENNEWICK, WA - During this pandemic we know avoiding public places and working from home can help stop COVID-19 from spreading. However, isolation is a huge risk factor for people experiencing domestic violence. That could be emotional, financial, physical or sexual: domestic violence comes in many forms. So, right now staying home for someone in a situation like this is not safe.
"It's harder to leave, financially, because people are getting laid off. People are losing their jobs," said Morgan Robinson, a Crisis Advocate Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties. "So, the financial aspect has been harder on a lot of people. Being cooped up with someone that is abusive has also escalated because they're there 24/7."
If you or someone you know is in a situation like this there is always help available. If you're worried about a family member, friend or co-worker DVS advocates suggest reaching out to them just to check in.
DVS has several programs to help and can interact with you either virtually, by phone or in person.
The 24-hour crisis hotline can be reached at (509) 582-9841. Click HERE for the Domestic Violence Services website.