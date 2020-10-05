Joel Exotics' Sodas & Snacks Opens in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA-
Joel Watson and Steve Lee are two friends embarking on a journey to bring exotic snacks to the Tri-Cities.
Located inside Green 2 Go Wellness on Columbia Drive, this shop is a dream come true for snackers. Co-Owner and Snack Enthusiast Steve Lee says he wants to bring things to the Tri-Cities that people don't have access to, because he grew up here.
"One of the coolest parts about my life as a grown up is getting to try things to bring more of that X-factor to town. So we can hopefully attract and keep some cooler people who wanna stay and live here permanently instead of leaving for Seattle, Portland, or Spokane," said Lee.
He says he was sitting on the couch, deep into exotic snack research--when Joel called.
"He said, 'Bro, hey. You gotta check out these exotic snacks. I got a Japanese strawberry Coke'" said Lee. "He said 'We should sell these,' and I said 'We should sell these!'"
They had the same idea at the same time, and now they're opening an exotic snack shop together.
"It's the universe putting us together, I don't know. Hey, I'm glad it did though," said Watson.
They have over 200 items from five different countries.
"The venture for Joel Exotics' is just starting and we're housed here as our permanent warehouse and then we are trying to expand all over the tri-cities and the region to different locations," said Lee.
Joel says he's excited to sell things you see online or on T.V. that you can't get anywhere.
"My inner kid, is like, on fire," said Watson.
He's thankful for the community members who are showing support for their new shop.
"I want to thank the Tri-Cities for all their support and everything they've done for me and Mr. Lee together," said Watson.
They will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.