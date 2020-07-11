Justice For Vanessa Guillen Event In Pasco

PASCO, WA-
Vanessa Guillen was a twenty-year-old soldier who authorities believe was murdered by another soldier at Fort Hood in Texas. She went missing in April and her remains were identified less than two weeks ago, prompting nationwide events in her honor, like the Justice for Vanessa Guillen event organized by Jaime and the Justice League in Pasco today.
Jaime Torres, an event organizer said though her death happened in Texas, it is important to everyone.
"Its a big deal because we all know somebody here. We all know somebody in the military, so my question is, how can these recruiters that go into high schools promise parents that they're going to be OK?" said Torres.
Organizer Stephanie Sparks says that the purpose of today's event was to honor Vanessa and demand a congressional investigation.
"We continue to fight and we will not stop until justice is served for Vanessa Guillen and all the other soldiers who have been murdered and treated like they didn't matter--they all matter," said Sparks.
Jaime and the Justice League teamed up with Consejo Latino and Colonel Felix Vargas, who helped write letters to Washington lawmakers in order to create positive change.
Colonel Felix Vargas is a retired army officer who spent 31 years in uniform. He has lived in the Tri-Cities since 1956 and is proud of the community.
"I think this is part of a larger solution. I'm very proud of our people here, making a difference," said Vargas.
He says that congress needs to investigate Vanessa's case.
"The congress needs to get involved because it isn't enough for the military to oversee changes. They've been at this for a number of years. And did it work for Vanessa? No," said Vargas.
Jaime says the best way of approaching change is with peace, love, and understanding.
"Like I said, the pandemic changed everything. So why go back to a system that didn't work for everyone? We are here to create a new world, a new system," said Vargas.