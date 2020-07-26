Kennewick Pet Groomer Sees Boom in Business After Reopening

KENNEWICK, WA-
Since phase 1.5 went into effect in Benton and Franklin counties several stores, restaurants, and personal grooming services have opened. Now, pet groomers are open too and Dorathy Signorelli says business is booming.
"Business has been slow obviously, but now its coming back full force--almost chaos. Full force. But I invite that in," said Signorelli.
Right now, she is prioritizing appointments for the clients that have been supporting her through the pandemic. Then she will will take new clients. She's been in the grooming business for 12 years and being in this spot the last four. During the last few months, she really began to miss her four-legged friends.
"I miss them so much, I miss doing them and seeing them and I love watching them walk away and feel good about themselves too, that's the prize right there,'" said Signorelli.
She says she takes only five to six dogs a day for safety reasons, and goes out to the clients cars and brings the dog back in. She says that her clients were so helpful to her when everything was closed and that they are like her family.
"When everything closed down, I really had a lot of my clientele prepay. They prepaid. Crazy. I could cry because they supported me," said Signorelli.
She said many of the dogs had matted, long hair and desperately needed to be groomed. When she reopened, people were overjoyed.
"They were so excited. I got so many texts. My phone was just blowing up saying how excited they were that I was opened back up and [asking] when can they get their dog in," said Signorelli.