Kennewick Police Search For Suspect in Armed Robbery

KENNEWICK, WA-
On January 16th at about 7:30 p.m. KPD officers were dispatched to 5304 W. Canal Dr. to Rocket Mart for a report of an armed robbery that had just happened.
The store clerk who was the caller advised that a white or Hispanic male who was approximately 5'5-5'7 came into the store, produced a handgun, and demanded money from the register.
The clerk complied with the suspect and was unharmed. Then, the left the location on foot with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing with a balaclava style facemask on. KPD K-9 unit conducted a track, but the suspect was not located. KPD is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
If you have any information about the suspect please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.