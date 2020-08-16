KID Reminds People to be Safe Around Canals

KENNEWICK, WA-
Canal water flows around, through, and under the Tri-Cities. Jason McShane of the Kennewick Irrigation District says says canal safety is something they take very seriously.
"You need to make sure that we're watching kids if they are around canals. They're a beautiful place to recreate around, but we gotta be very careful and recognize they are moving bodies of water," said McShane.
He says the water often moves rapidly and can be deeper than most people realize.
"The water that we get actually starts at the Prosser dam in Prosser. It goes on the north side of the river about 11 miles and then is pumped under the river in a pipeline that comes up and discharges into an open channel like what you see here in Kennewick. And then it runs 25 miles into town and then comes to us. So the water in the canals is from the Yakima [river] and its been in the canal for several days before it reaches your home or your farm," said McShane.
The water in the canals is not safe for drinking.
"Just like any time you're down around the river, right. You're not going to have your kids drinking out of the river system or that kind of a thing, so that's the same kind of water. It's not treated, its canal water. Same as what's in the river. So you know, having kids in summertime we encourage you to use your house water for that type of activity...And use the sprinkler water for watering plants and gardens," said McShane.
He says this is how you can tell the difference between house water and irrigation water.
"There's two different types. So most of the time if it's attached to your house, that's going to be your drinking water. If it's not attached to your house then its your irrigation water...We definitely don't want to drink your irrigation," said McShane.
On August 26, KID will be hosting a virtual open house to educate the community about our local irrigation.
If you want more information, visit KID.org.