KPD Investigating Hit-and-Run

KENNEWICK, WA-
Kennewick Police Officers say they were dispatched to a hit and run that had just occurred at W. Imnaha Avenue and N. Volland Street around 5:30 a.m. on November 20th.
According to KPD, the reporting person told dispatch they found an elderly male who appeared to have fallen out of his wheelchair and was injured. When the paramedics arrived, it was believed that he was been struck by a vehicle, causing him to be ejected from the wheelchair.
The KPD Traffic Unit and Detectives responded to investigate. A suspect vehicle was located in the area as well as the alleged involved driver.
The 76-year-old man was transported to a hospital in the area in serious condition. He was later transported via Life-Flight to another hospital for treatment.
Homeowners in the area are asked to check any camera or doorbell footage in case there is any video. KPD asks if you do have any information, to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is an ongoing investigation and no names have been released at this time.