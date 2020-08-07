RICHLAND, WA - Since live music performances are canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, we found a safe way to bring local music right to your living room!
"The Denin Koch Quartet" joined the Wake Up Northwest morning team from a distance on Aug. 7 for Live Music Friday at the Emerald of Siam.
Alexandra Rios interviewed the local quartet about their brand new album released on Aug. 6 that commemorates the 75th Anniversary of The Manhattan Project.
It's important to note this was not an event or gathering, just a remote music performance over the air.