TRI-CITIES, WA - Local singer/songwriter Earl Roesch says his Louisiana roots inspire his original music. His singing, guitar, and banjo-playing come together to create a unique blues and rock sound.
Roesch has been playing music since he was just 5 years-old. He grew up in New Orleans, but has since relocated to Richland, where he often performs at the Emerald of Siam.
Roesch is performing live at the Emerald on Saturday, March 14 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
The Emerald of Siam is located in the Uptown Shopping Center at 1314 Jadwin Avenue in Richland.