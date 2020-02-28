TRI-CITIES, WA - Three Rivers Saxtette is a local band with a broad repertoire. From classical music to big band jazz and even oldies rock, their unique sound appeals to a variety of audiences.
Three Rivers Saxtette consists of a saxophine quartet with added bass and drums. Band members Dave Clark, Bill Murray, Wayne Land, Doug Edwards, Kelin Kreider, and Jerry Larson started playing together about 10 years ago.
The band has been performing throughout the Tri-Cities ever since. They play for dances, restaurants, wineries, weddings, and a range of other events.
Three Rivers Saxtette will be in the Uptown Shopping Center on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. for a performance at the Emerald of Siam.
The Emerald of Siam is located at 1314 Jadwin Avenue in Richland.