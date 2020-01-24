TRI-CITIES, WA - Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre (MCMT) is a performing arts organization that provides a stage and a spotlight for the Tri-Cities.
Five local MCMT stars joined the Wake Up Northwest morning team for Live Music Fridays. Singers, Hannah Evans, Tyler Bowerly, and Scott and Teddi Bay, and accompanist, Heather Hull Hart performed their favorite showtunes from popular Broadway musicals like Wicked and RENT.
In the above video, you can hear their rendition of "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing" from the holiday musical, White Christmas.
MCMT is making their karaoke debut this weekend at The Emerald of Siam. The community is invited to come out and sing along at their "Theater 101" themed Karaoke theme night on Saturday, Jan. 25th at 9:00 p.m.
The Emerald of Siam is located in the Uptown Shopping Center at 1314 Jadwin Avenue in Richland.
For more information about MCMT, visit their website.