RICHLAND, WA - Straw Hat Revival is bringing their unique "newgrass" style to the Uptown Shopping Center.
The Pacific Northwest band traveled across the state to perform on Jan. 17th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Emerald of Siam.
The band made an early morning appearance at NBC Right Now. The musicians shared their talents with viewers for Live Music Fridays on Wake Up Northwest.
The band of five is based in Olympia. Tristan Vaughn, Nick Naselli, Audrey Baker, Thomas Pell, and Cris Peck combine a variety musical abilities to create a whole new sound. Using instruments like the fiddle and washboard, Straw Hat Revival takes a twist on traditional bluegrass.
Straw Hat Revival is excited to return to the Tri-Cities to share their love of music with the Emerald of Siam crowd.
The Emerald of Siam is located at 1314 Jadwin Ave. in Richland.
Straw Hat Revival will be back in Eastern Washington for a performance in Yakima on Saturday, April 11th at The Seasons Performance Hall.
For more information about the band, visit their website. To book them for your next event, call 360-890-8591 or email strawhatrevival@gmail.com.