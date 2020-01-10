RICHLAND, WA - The Mary Lou and Stevie Show has been entertaining audiences in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years.
The jazz duo shared their musical talent on Wake Up Northwest during the premiere of a new segment called Live Music Fridays.
Mary Lou Gnoza and Steve Haberman are known for their variety of musical repertoire and charming banter between songs.
You can see them perform every Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. at The Emerald of Siam.
To book them for your next event, call 509-943-9035 or send an email to maryloud@live.com.
The Emerald of Siam is located in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland at 1314 Jadwin Avenue.