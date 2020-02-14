TRI-CITIES, WA - We're spreading the love this Valentine's Day with local jazz! Vocalist and trumpet player, Jeff Peterson, joined the Wake Up Northwest morning team for Live Music Fridays.
In the video above, Peterson performs his rendition of "My Funny Valentine."
Peterson lives and performs in the Tri-Cities. He says he has been a musician for nearly his entire life.
Before deciding to perform full-time throughout the community, he was a music teacher in the Kennewick School District. Now, you can catch him singing classic jazz tunes at venues all around town!
He performs at The Village Bistro in Kennewick on Friday, Feb. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Peterson will be at the Emerald of Siam on Feb. 15, playing jazz from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
For the full list of Peterson's upcoming performances and to learn more about him, visit his website.