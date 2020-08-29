Local Beekeeper Explains Why Bees are Essential

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE ZONES OR610, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA641, WA675, WA639, AND WA681... .A DRY COLD FRONT HAS MOVED THROUGH THE REGION WITH GUSTY WINDS. THIS COUPLED WITH WARM TEMPERATURES, AND VERY LOW HUMIDITIES WILL PROMOTE INCREASED WILDFIRE SPREAD POTENTIAL THROUGH EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 610, 639, 640, 641, 675, AND 681... * AFFECTED AREAS...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 610 EAST SLOPES OF THE CENTRAL OREGON CASCADES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 639 EAST SLOPES OF THE SOUTHERN WASHINGTON CASCADES, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 640 CENTRAL MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 641 LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 675 EASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 681 YAKAMA ALPINE DISTRICT. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...MINIMUM OF 10-24 PERCENT THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. HUMIDITY INCREASING AFTER SUNSET. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE OCCURRING NOW. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&