Local Divers Take the Plunge For Underwater Pumpkin Carving

RICHLAND, WA-
When you picture scuba diving might picture colorful fish, clear waters, and warm temperatures. This group of Tri-Cities divers braved the cold to get into the Halloween spirit.
David Bruns owns Undersea Adventures, a full-service dive shop that's been around for thirty years. He put on the pumpkin carving event Saturday, which has been around on and off for the last ten.
"What makes me the most excited is just the diving community coming out. They're great people that just like to have fun," said Bruns.
Pumpkins were carved by divers ranging from ages 14 to 60. They all have one thing in common--they love to dive.
"It's a good excuse to get out here and get in the water, get together. To me its more fun than carving them at the kitchen table," said Bruns.
The pumpkin carving tested the skills of local divers and provided them a fun way to celebrate Halloween and compete for the best carved pumpkin. Dan Ostrowsky came with his family to dive together.
"I don't know, I have always just sort of stabbed the knife into the pumpkin until it starts to look like a face--that's kind of my thing," said Ostrowsky.
Diver Jason Young ended up winning the carving contest.
"Yeah, it felt good to be a winner," said Young.
Win or lose, the divers carved out quality time to make memories with each other.