Local event hopes to help small businesses impacted by snow

TRI-CITIES, WA- After days of snow a number of small businesses are feeling the impact and one local business owner has created an event to help them.
Several small businesses felt the impact through the lack of customers and the loss of revenue during the snow fall.
One local salon and boutique owner, Vinay Lopez said the snow really hit her business hard.
"We still have to pay all of the bills and everything... we definitely did have a lot of people that needed to cancel their appointments or had to reschedule so it did have a huge impact on the boutique's business and all of the hairstylists," Lopez said.
Many of these small business owners took to Facebook to share how the snow was impacting them.
After seeing the discussions and financial impact personally, small business owner, Olivia Berg got the idea to create an event to get people back in the stores - despite of the snow.
"I had a snow removal bill that was $900 in one month and that's a big chunk of change when you're a small business," Berg said.
Berg came up with the event idea "Shop Not Snow" asking people to start shopping small at places that fit into their everyday lives.
"I just really encourage people to think about if you have a choice between a chain or a local spot for lunch you know pick the local spot this week or something like that because it really can make a huge difference," Berg said.
Berg got 60 local businesses throughout the Tri-Cities to sign on to the event.
Shop Not Snow works by giving customers incentives for coming in and then going to another local business to support them.
"It's been really neat to see how both our community and fellow business owners support each other," Berg said.
Shop not snow will be going on until Sunday and Berg hopes to do more of these events in the future.
For a list of participating small businesses you can visit their website.