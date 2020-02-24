KENNEWICK, WA - What seemed like a normal day for Taylor Newton quickly turned, when she witnessed a motorcycle crash in front of her home near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Roosevelt Street last Friday.
The man on the motorcycle lost control of his bike and fell to the ground. Newton ran outside to help him and found him unconscious.
"All of a sudden I see this bike and he starts [losing control] of his motorcycle and he flys off his bike… I was terrified... didn't know what to do and then my mom starts [shouting] CPR, CPR," Newton said.
Moment's later, Taylor's mother, Kara Newton calls 911 and begins CPR on the crash victim.
Even though she recalls being scared, she remained calm and focused throughout the ordeal.
"I was just making sure he was okay.... trying to save his life. And get him breathing…it was very scary," Kara told us.
With the help of the 911 operator and nearby neighbors, Kara helped save the man's life. Something that left Taylor with a lasting impression.
"CPR is very important and you never know what kind of situation you're gonna be in. If something like that ever does happen and you happen to be there, you should always be prepared and know what to do," Taylor said.
Kara and her neighbors knew exactly what to do and their quick actions prevented a possible tragedy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of knowing how to perform CPR.
As for the the motorcycle victim, the 65 year old man is expected to make a full recovery. Kennewick Police are still investigating the crash as a possible DUI and are waiting on toxicology reports.