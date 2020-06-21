Local Family Impacted by Coronavirus

PASCO, WA-
Coronavirus has changed many lives, but the Reid Family has been on lockdown since mid-March and they have barely left the house.
The Reid's have two sons, James and Parker. Parker is at a very high risk if he were to contract the virus, and Melissa says his doctors are concerned with the amount of cases in the Tri-Cities.
"He said he's really concerned and we need to come up with a plan should Parker contract Coronavirus. If he needs a ventilator, the doctor is not sure that he'll come off of it alive," said Melissa.
Before Coronavirus, the Reid's were already practicing social distancing in December during flu season. Doug Reid believes that we have to do our part by following health guidelines set forth by experts.
"Just try to consider other people and heed the advice of medical professionals," said Reid.
The family misses engaging with the community, and are excited to get back as soon as it's safe to do so.
"We are an active family that loves being out in the community, we love everything the tri-cities has to offer," said Reid.