Local Gym Employees Look Forward to Reopening

PASCO, WA-
LifeQuest Fitness has been closed since March 16, and General Manager Sonnia King is looking ahead toward reopening. She is a member of the Washington Fitness Alliance, which is working to create structure for fitness clubs looking to reopen in the future.
"Almost every state in our nation now has a fitness alliance of their own that is working with the state agencies on safe reopening practices," said King.
Being away from her members is difficult for her. She says the gym community is one of the biggest parts of her life.
"We know where people live, we know their names, we know their pets names, we celebrate their anniversaries, their birthdays. They really are an extension of who we are," said King.
Fitness instructor Jason Strickling has taught at LifeQuest for over a decade. He says group workouts allow people to encourage each other and work together in what he calls a 'Community of suffering,' but now those group workouts are on pause. Things look different now.
"We still want to be able to provide the encouragement to say hey look, what was important six months ago is still important now. We are just going to have to accomplish it in different ways," said Strickling.
Jason says we have to be kind to ourselves when we are starting to build a routine, especially with staying healthy.
"Sometimes I think we take a perfectionist mentality with all this. As opposed to just starting, just trying. And setting small goals that we can measure improvement just even in first couple weeks," said Strickling.
Sonnia is ready to welcome back members as soon as they can open.
"We have the safety protocol in place. We have our staff on standby. We are all ready to come back," said King.
Jason hopes the state will consider how gyms can help contribute to the solution for promoting health while also providing a venue to do so.
"I hope moving forward that the state, and other states who are wrestling with this will see the benefit of what gyms do in communities. We are not the problem, we are part of the solution," said Strickling.