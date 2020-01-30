KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick and Pasco police departments and the Benton and Franklin County sheriff's offices all collaborated to shop for professional clothing with the three local finalists in the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Competition.
This year's finalists come to the competition from the Kennewick, Pasco, and Prosser Boys and Girls Clubs. The competition is the Boys and Girls Club's premier leadership and recognition program for teens.
"It is special for us to be able to provide this for them, something that they can use throughout their life," said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with Pasco PD. "They can use it for job interviews after this. It makes us feel good that we can provide this to mentor them."
The Kennewick Police Department says that providing the finalists with clothing for their upcoming interviews will go a long way towards adding to their confidence and helping them grow.