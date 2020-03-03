CONNELL, WA - From yoga and meditation to simply being in the moment, a variety of exercises can be used to teach mindfulness to kids. One particularly unique method is using Tai Chi to help students focus.
Dr. Maurice Olfus, Author and Tai Chi Champion, says Tai Chi has lifelong benefits for whole body health. In the video above, Dr. Olfus and his assistant, Jade Go, show Madeline and Monty how the "singing bowl" helps students stay calm.
Dr. Olfus is hosting a Tai Chi & Mindfulness event for the community on Thursday, March 5 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Connell Elementary School. The event is free for anyone interested in attending.
Connell Elementary is located at 1001 W Clark Street in Connell.