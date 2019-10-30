KENNEWICK, WA - The Beggars Banquet is an annual soup tasting contest and auction helping homeless teens in the Tri-Cities.
This year's event benefits the Safe Harbor Support Center and My Friends' Place.
All participants participate in a live, silent, and Tiny Tree Auction, as well as a popular taste-test of 12 soups made by local restaurants. Then they cast a vote to determine the winner of the contest.
The 2019 Beggars Banquet is Saturday, November 2, from 4:30-9:30pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
For more information about ticket sales, visit the Beggars Banquet Facebook page.