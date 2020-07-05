Local Psychologist Talks About Mental Health During Pandemic

RICHLAND, WA-
Dr. Carol Conrad is the founder and clinical director of the Couple and Family Institute of Tri-Cities. She does-emotionally focused therapy for families, couples, and individuals. She says isolation is an issue right now during COVID-19.
"We don't thrive in isolation. We can have health problems that can lower our immune systems, literally, we have research that shows us that a lack of human contact will kill us," said Dr. Conrad.
Dr. Conrad has been meeting with patients via tele-health and says that the transition to almost 100 percent online was very different. About a quarter of her clients are being seen in-person and many of those are individual patients.
She says spending a lot of time at home can be intense.
"Being in a home where there's high conflict--anxiety, depression, the stressors of that--those are very intense," said Dr. Conrad.
She says there are always ways to get help.
"Don't let it get too far gone. You know, make sure that you get the help that you need because there is help, and for families there is help. You don't have to suffer," said Dr. Conrad.
Her advice for people is to connect with others.
"Find somebody to connect with. Even if you're doing zoom--which isn't the greatest but its better than nothing. Get outside, go for a walk, be out in nature, get an animal, get a dog," said Dr. Conrad.