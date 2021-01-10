Local Pumpkin Produce Boxes Bring Fresh Produce to People's Doorsteps

PASCO, WA-
Cathy and John Franklin, The creators behind the Local Pumpkin Produce Box, have roots in the Tri-Cities...quite literally.
Cathy franklin is a co-owner of the Local Pumpkin.
"Our family has been in this community for a long time. My husband and I who own this were raised here," said Franklin.
A love of providing their family with fresh produce, dairy, and meat mixed with a passion for helping small farmers. It eventually turned into a business that delivers fresh groceries to people's front doors.
"That was kind of the initial idea was to get more local food into our community. So we asked farmers at the farmers market and other farmers, 'Hey, could we buy from you? And then can we deliver the produce in the community to peoples homes?'" said Franklin.
The Franklins wanted a better way to get local food to people, searching out farms that were smaller, struggling, or that use unconventional farming habits.
"We were looking to source from smaller family farms that had good farming practices," said Franklin.
They started the produce boxes in August 2014, and four years ago moved production to the 70-year-old barn on their property. Since then they have grown immensely. Now they do the boxes year-round, introducing items that may not be in season in our area from other places--along with seasonal items and foods from local farmers and vendors.
"We were delivering once a week, then we were delivering twice a week, and now we're delivering three times a week to over 600 customers per week," said Franklin.
That growth in business giving them the ability to buy from more farmers more often.
"It's really been a win-win for our farmers, for us, and for people who are getting that local produce each week," said Franklin.
Their goals for this next year?
"We would like to meet more farmers, bring more local produce and other locally made items to our customers," said Franklin.
To learn more about the Local Pumpkin Produce Boxes, you can visit their Facebook or website.