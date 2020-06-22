Local Salon Owner Prepares for Phase Two

Benton and Franklin counties are still in phase one, meaning salons are still closed. As phase two approaches, salon owners are figuring out how to re-open safely.
Daya Cuillier has owned Creations Salon since 2008, and has rearranged her salon to make sure stations are at least six feet apart. She has a plan for keeping people safe during the next phase.
"When we get to phase two and are ready to open, when clients come in if they don't have a mask we will offer them a mask and we will ask them to wash their hands or use sanitizer, take their temperature and then proceed with the service," said Cuillier.
The next step is mask-wearing, which is how Daya thinks we will re-open quicker.
"I don't really want to wear the mask, it's not fun. It's something i would really prefer to not do," said Cuillier. "But again, whatever it takes to get our small businesses open, our restaurants open, our community back to where we want it to be, i'll do."