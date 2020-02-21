RICHLAND, WA - Liberty Christian School in Richland is asking the community to unite- students, parents and staff will be participating in the second annual "Feed the Need" fundraiser. Their goal? To send over 8,000 meals to children in Haiti.
Jim Cochran, the school's superintendent says it's much more than a fundraiser. The school sees it as an opportunity to teach students values that will make a lasting impression.
"We wanted to do something that was more mission minded... we have an education model- business, service and leadership, [which] furthers our goal to make our kiddios global ambassadors," he said.
Haiti has been torn apart by recent natural disasters like powerful earthquakes and hurricanes, which left many children homeless and hungry.
On March 27th Christian Liberty and volunteers will be packing meals to ship out to those kids in Haiti.
Students and best friends, Adeline Roy and Adelyn Stolberg both participated in the event last year.
"We put the food in the bags and then we sealed it with a sealer- it was really fun... it made me feel good to give to people who don't have anything," Adeline Roy said.
"You don't have to do a lot to make a big difference," Adelyn Stolberg told us.
The fundraiser will also help local children raise funds to afford a private education at the school, and another 1,000 meals will be given out to kids in the Tri-Cities.
You can donate by texting: 71777 and following the prompts.
For more information, you can also reach out to: feedtheneed@libertychristian.net