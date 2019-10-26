Local soccer organization donates free car through raffle

PASCO, WA- The Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association along with Bill and Debbie Robertson Nissan partnered together to give away a brand new 2019 Nissan Versa through a raffle.
With over 1,700 players, T-CYSA has been raising money and selling raffle tickets for months.
The dealership donated the new car and all of the proceeds raised by ticket sales went directly back to the soccer organization.
Debbie Robertson, with the dealership, said it's about giving back to the local community.
"Tri-Cities is such a wonderful community and there is more people in this community that try and help others than any other place I have been or seen, so this is just one way we can participate," Robertson said.
This is the 3rd year for the car raffle and both the organization and the dealership say they hope to keep it going every year.
T-CYSA plans to use the money raised for new equipment, field costs and to ultimately build a new soccer complex in the Tri-Cities.