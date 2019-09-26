RICHLAND, WA - Three groups of people have come together to do something for local veterans, and it’s a story that comes full circle.
"It's the next frontier for somebody like me," said Matthew Rupp.
Rupp is a former National Guard member who struggles with PTSD and physical impairments; anything from leg to wrist pain. As a recovering veteran, he spends a lot of his time volunteering alongside Brian Moore, the founder of Friends of Disabled Veterans.
"We had a couple volunteers that had been working for us. We met during those occasions," said Brian Moore.
Rupp is one of those veterans. Rupp is also the recipient of a fully enclosed scuba diving suit. The suit was donated by a now-retired Oregon couple.
"We were trying to figure out what to do without equipment that we couldn't use anymore," said donor Gina Barstad.
Barstad went to the place where she originally bought her suit to either sell it or donate it. That place was 'Under Sea Adventures.' That's when she found out that she could donate her suit to Friends of Disabled Veterans.
Barstad and her husband have been scuba diving for 10 years, but when her husband stopped being able to clear, that's when she decided to give up a hobby she loves.
"My husband got to the point where he couldn't clear anymore," said Barstad. "I decided that you can't go diving by yourself."
Barstad and her husband drove three hours Thursday to pass down their 10 years of scuba diving memories to Matthew.
"It takes away the pain, so that when I'm out there doing that kind of stuff it gives me something to focus on," said Rupp.
Under Sea Adventures, a scuba diving certifying company, will train Matthew and other veterans.