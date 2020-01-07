HERMISTON, OR - A new drug treatment called Trikafta was fast-track approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October to treat cystic fibrosis, many calling it a 'breakthrough.'
The treatment, Trikafta (elexacaftor/ivacaftor/tezacaftor) costs $311,000 a year.
The drug could help 90 percent of cystic fibrosis patients. You can find clinical trial results here.
The results of the treatment so far are very hopeful for those living with cystic fibrosis. Trikafta can make the disease manageable.
It targets the underlying cause of CF.
Amber Martin, a Hermiston resident, applied for the drug shortly after it was approved. Her insurance denied her the treatment on November 20th.
Martin has been experiencing complications from the hereditary disease since she was officially diagnosed around the age of 11.
"Trikafta patients are getting up to 15 percent of their lung function back, which is absolutely unheard of in the C-F world," said Martin.
She says getting this treatment could change her life.
"Having two babies has made my body fight so much harder," said Martin.
Her current treatments take a few hours a day and she takes a number of different medicines. Martin wears a compression vest to help get mucus out of her lungs, she takes antibiotics on a cycle, inhales a medication to thin her mucus and takes enzymes to help her pancreas absorb fat from her food.
"With all of these tubes, and pills that I have to take, my kids know where they are at. They help me keep track of it all," she said.
Trikafta would help reduce the amount of medications and treatments she uses, but her insurance doesn't like the hefty price tag.
"I am tired of being told no over and over again," so Martin took to Facebook and wrote this post.
Martin won't give up her fight against cystic fibrosis and to get the drug therapy that could save her life.
"I know my kids depend on it. My family depends on it."