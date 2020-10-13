Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, KITTITAS VALLEY, YAKIMA VALLEY, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON AND SIMCOE HIGHLANDS. IN OREGON, LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF OREGON, FOOTHILLS OF THE NORTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS OF OREGON, FOOTHILLS OF THE SOUTHERN BLUE MOUNTAINS OF OREGON AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&