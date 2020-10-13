TRI-CITIES, WA - The "Good Health is Good Business" 6-Week Wellness Challenge is back at a time when many people need it most. For the 9th consecutive year, the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is motivating the community to practice holistic wellness through a challenge that tracks physical, mental and social health, and everything in between.
Participants will track their health habits through the free app, DailyEndorphin. For each habit they follow, they earn a certain number of points. People can earn points for a variety of activities, including logging daily exercise and nutrition. The Regional Chamber of Commerce has added new habits to the list this year to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic, from mask-wearing to virtual workouts.
The individuals and teams with the most points by the end of the challenge will win prizes. This year, first-place winners will receive an Apple Watch, second-place finishers will win JBL Tune wireless sport earbuds, and those in third-place will get a YETI insulated water bottle.
In a press release, the Regional Chamber said they believe "healthy employees drive high-performing companies. By engaging employees in activities that promote health and wellbeing, Good Health is Good Business is helping organizations increase productivity and decrease absenteeism."
The program’s premier sponsor is Basin Pacific Insurance + Benefits.
The 6-Week Wellness Challenge kicks off on Monday, Oct. 19th and runs until Sunday, Nov. 29th. To participate, individuals can register for $10, or in a team of 4-6 people for just $8 per person. Registration is open now at tricityregionalchamber.com. For more information, call 509-736-0510.