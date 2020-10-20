TRI-CITIES, WA - If you are exhausted and feeling at the end of your rope during this ongoing pandemic, you may have reached the point of "burnout."
We recently learned more than one third of people say they are more burned out on the job today, compared to a year ago. That's according to a survey by staffing firm, Robert Half.
Paul Casey, Leadership Coach and Trainer of Growing Forward Services, says it is possible to burn bright without burning out, even in the era of COVID-19.
In this week's Madeline Motivates, Paul shares his advice to prevent and recover from burnout.