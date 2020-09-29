TRI-CITIES, WA - Gyms are now back open, but finding the motivation to workout can be hard to come by. A local fitness trainer says you need to take small steps with your fitness routine to get back to where you were before quarantine.
Listen as Tate Andrews, Fitness Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor at Gold's Gym, shares his tips to stay motivated, and avoid the "de-motivation" that can sometimes result from going back to the gym.
Tate recommends:
- Ease back into your workout with light work, high reps
- Limit workouts to 30-50 minutes
- Get your mind used to being uncomfortable again
- Expect to regain strength in 3-4 weeks
Ultimately, Tate says consistency is key. Even though it will take some time to get back to where you left off, being consistent with your fitness routine will benefit you in the long run.