PASCO, WA - If you feel like you're gaining the quarantine-15, it's not too late to get back on track with your nutrition. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Pasco Specialty Kitchen is sharing a healthy Mexican recipe you can try at home.

In the video above, Gustavo Gutierrez Gomez, Executive Director of PSK, takes a trip to Karla's Snacks in Downtown Pasco to share a healthy recipe for "sopes."

Here's what you need to make sopes at home:

  • Baked corn shells
  • Beans
  • Lean steak or chicken
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Onion
  • Lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Sour cream (optional)
  • Cotija cheese (optional)
  • Red sauce

If you don't like to cook and prefer to support your local restaurants, consider ordering takeout to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Call 509-547-2395 to place a to-go order today at Karla's Snacks.

Karla's Snacks is located at 524 W. Lewis St. in Pasco.

Tags

Recommended for you