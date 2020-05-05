PASCO, WA - If you feel like you're gaining the quarantine-15, it's not too late to get back on track with your nutrition. In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Pasco Specialty Kitchen is sharing a healthy Mexican recipe you can try at home.
In the video above, Gustavo Gutierrez Gomez, Executive Director of PSK, takes a trip to Karla's Snacks in Downtown Pasco to share a healthy recipe for "sopes."
Here's what you need to make sopes at home:
- Baked corn shells
- Beans
- Lean steak or chicken
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Onion
- Lemon juice
- Salt
- Sour cream (optional)
- Cotija cheese (optional)
- Red sauce
If you don't like to cook and prefer to support your local restaurants, consider ordering takeout to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!
Call 509-547-2395 to place a to-go order today at Karla's Snacks.
Karla's Snacks is located at 524 W. Lewis St. in Pasco.