Whether you are sick of zoom meetings, bored at home, or just feeling unmotivated, you may be in a "COVID funk."
While many people have felt this way at some point during the pandemic,
there are steps you can take to get out of it.
Isaac Butts, Motivational Speaker and Youth Pastor, knows what that's like from personal experience. He found himself in a "funk" when COVID first started.
In this week's Madeline Motivates, he walks you through the steps he followed to get back to feeling like himself again.
- Evaluate what put you in a funk
- Re-prioritize what makes you happy
- Set your routine
- Step back out