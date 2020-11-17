TRI-CITIES, WA - Washington and Oregon have new COVID-19 restrictions, including bans on social gatherings. With Thanksgiving just over a week away, the new measures may leave you wondering how and even if you should celebrate.
Knowing how and when to say "no" to holiday gatherings is essential when it comes to protecting yourself and others.
Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District shares some respectful ways to decline an invitation.
For more advice on navigating social settings during the pandemic, check out "The COVID Chat," a recent blog post from the Washington Coronavirus Response.