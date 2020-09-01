TRI-CITIES, WA - We are almost six months into this pandemic. When it's eventually all said and done, will you have wasted this time, or used it to do something positive?
As many people pick up new hobbies or resort to old comforts to cope at home, some local motivators share what they are doing to keep a healthy headspace.
In this week's Madeline Motivates, Randy Way, Elouise Sparks, Brittney Steele, Dee Pridemore, Danette Layne, Lauren Huntington, Greg Kettner, Jan McDonald, and Patrick Zuniga open up about staying positive and coping through it all.
These uplifting messages serve as a reminder that it is possible to grow and maintain a healthy headspace right now, even it feels like our lives are on hold.