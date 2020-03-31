TRI-CITIES, WA - A local educator is taking to YouTube to make homeschooling fun for kids and parents during COVID-19.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, is shifting his business model online by posting daily educational videos for students. In each video, he demonstrates a creative learning activity that gets kids off the couch and into the backyard.
From measuring a tree by its shadow to constructing an obstacle course, his fun projects transform the challenge of teaching at home into a positive experience for both kids and parents.
All students are encouraged to try these activities with their families.
To find the videos, search "Sylvan Learning Center of the Tri-Cities" on YouTube, or click here to visit the channel.
So far, 9 interactive videos are available online. Randy Way says he needs the community's help coming up with more creative ideas. If you have any learning activities you would like him to share, send a Facebook message to Sylvan Learning (Tri-Cities - Richland, WA), or email info@tcsylvan.com.