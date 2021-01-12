A local motivator is hosting a free online workshop to help you have your best year yet. Setting aside time for reflection and goal-setting can help you identify what you want to accomplish and who you want to be in 2021.
Peggy Vasquez, International Speaker, Career Coach and Best-Selling Author, invites people from all over the world to participate in her workshop titled "My Best Year Yet." It features an interactive presentation with a variety of goal-oriented activities followed by a Q&A session.
Peggy says her course includes:
- Reflecting on the past year to determine what you want to keep and what you want to toss
- Discovering or rediscovering your core values
- Moving past SMART goals and into goals with soul. This is about how you want to feel, not about what someone told you that you should want to accomplish
- Discovering what you really want and why you want it
- Creating a vision board to map your goals
- Wrapping it all up with a daily routine to make your goals a reality
The workshop takes place on Zoom from 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 19, and 26.
To sign up, visit peggyvasquez.net/my-best-year-yet/.