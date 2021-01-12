Your Best Year Yet

A local motivator is hosting a free online workshop to help you have your best year yet. Setting aside time for reflection and goal-setting can help you identify what you want to accomplish and who you want to be in 2021.

Peggy Vasquez, International Speaker, Career Coach and Best-Selling Author, invites people from all over the world to participate in her workshop titled "My Best Year Yet." It features an interactive presentation with a variety of goal-oriented activities followed by a Q&A session.

Peggy says her course includes:

  1. Reflecting on the past year to determine what you want to keep and what you want to toss
  2. Discovering or rediscovering your core values
  3. Moving past SMART goals and into goals with soul. This is about how you want to feel, not about what someone told you that you should want to accomplish
  4. Discovering what you really want and why you want it
  5. Creating a vision board to map your goals 
  6. Wrapping it all up with a daily routine to make your goals a reality

The workshop takes place on Zoom from 12-1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 19, and 26.

To sign up, visit peggyvasquez.net/my-best-year-yet/.

