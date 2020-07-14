TRI-CITIES, WA - Whether you're a business owner navigating reopening or a parent trying to set a positive example for your kids, we're all learning to lead through crisis. With all that we're going through in our local community and beyond, it's clear we need good leaders now more than ever.
In the above video, Jan McDonald, Leadership Consultant and Coach, shares what it takes to lead effectively.
According to McDonald, leaders should:
- Put the people first
- Be flexible
- Use good judgment when communicating
- Be authentic
Regardless of title or position, we all have the ability to harness these characteristics and serve as effective leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.