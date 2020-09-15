TRI-CITIES, WA - With all that's happened in 2020, social media posts and comments have become more negative and divisive than ever before. While going online is a great way to stay connected, what you see could do you more harm than good.
If you are feeling more depressed, angry, or sad from the content you see online, it may be time to take a step back and learn how to rise above it.
In this week's Madeline Motivates, Heather Morse, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with Prosser Memorial Health, shares her advice to navigate the current social media climate.
Heather suggests you:
- Make your circle smaller
- Focus on real-life relationships
- Unplug - spend less time online, unfollow negative accounts
If what you see on social media is negatively impacting your life, Heather recommends calling your healthcare provider. You can also get help by calling your local crisis hotlines:
- Benton County/Tri-Cities: 509-783-0500
- Yakima County: 509-575-4200
If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the word "start" to 741-741.