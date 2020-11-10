TRI-CITIES, WA - As people continue to navigate social settings during the pandemic, it's important to identify your comfort zone and establish individual safety standards.
In this week's Madeline Motivates, Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, guides the community through the process of setting boundaries for social gatherings. Listen as she outlines various ground rules and questions to ask before expanding your social circle.
For more information and advice on setting boundaries for social events, view "The COVID Chat," a featured blog post from the Washington State Coronavirus Response.