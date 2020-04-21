TRI-CITIES, WA - It can be tough to get yourself to do anything while stuck at home. Some days, it's hard to get off the couch and get moving. It's not always easy, but there are ways to stay motivated during the Stay-At-Home order.
Listen as Patrick Zuniga, Consultant with My Mind My Power and local football coach, shares his advice for activating motivation at home.
Zuniga recommends:
- See yourself as the artist of your own masterpiece
- The Me/We Puzzle - Collective Motivation
- Use Imagination - Make If/Then Plans
- Harness the power of boredom
- Positive habits lead to long-term success
Zuniga has a variety of resources to help you stay motivated through My Mind My Power. If you'd like to learn more, visit https://mymindmypower.com/.