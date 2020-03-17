TRI-CITIES, WA - In response to the coronavirus pandemic, many employees are making the transition from the office to working from home. It's essential for workers to adapt to the household setting and find creative ways to stay motivated while on the clock.
Jason McShane, Engineering Operations Manager with the Kennewick Irrigation District, was forced to make that transition just two weeks ago. Madeline sat down with him to hear his personal recommendations when it comes to staying motivated while working from home.