TRI-CITIES, WA - More than two-thirds of U.S. adults say the 2020 Election is a significant source of stress in their life, according to a recent poll conducted on behalf of the American Psychological Association.
Election Day is finally here, and in this week's Madeline Motivates, a local mental health professional is sharing her tips to help you manage your stress moving forward.
Listen as Mariana Neeway, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Kadlec, shares her top 3 tips to cope with stress linked to the 2020 Election.
Neeway suggests you:
- Limit media/technology exposure
- Set boundaries on political talk
- Have a self-care plan