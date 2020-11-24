We've reached the time of year when it always seems to be dark outside. As it gets darker and colder out there, the changing seasons may impact your mood and mindset.
With holidays anticipated to be different or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, symptoms of seasonal depression could worsen this year.
Mariana Neeway, Kadlec Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, shares her tips to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) over the holidays.
Neeway suggests you:
- Use light therapy
- Get outside every day
- Stay connected with loved ones